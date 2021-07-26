CAMG Solamere Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,888,793. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

