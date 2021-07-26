CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $264,248,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,688,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,330,000 after buying an additional 2,203,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.64. 152,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,831,894. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

