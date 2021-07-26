CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises 1.5% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,399. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

