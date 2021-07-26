CAMG Solamere Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 2.0% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $392,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

