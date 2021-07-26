CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 4,253 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,147,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,781,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,194 shares of company stock worth $5,970,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.44. 52,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,337,140. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

