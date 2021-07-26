CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 509 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 23.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 741,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 370.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

