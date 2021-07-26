Canaccord Genuity Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $195.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $144.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

