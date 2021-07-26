Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 588.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.89.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $586.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $541.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

