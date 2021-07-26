Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 145.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,874 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $23,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $85.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.15. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

