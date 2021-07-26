Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 106,803 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 191.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,803 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $32,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $228.90 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $229.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

