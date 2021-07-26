Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 259.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 257,799 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $22,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,785,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.