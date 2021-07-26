Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $24,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

LHX opened at $227.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $228.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

