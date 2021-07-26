Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 163,430 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of WEC Energy Group worth $30,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 985,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 83,346 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 272,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

WEC stock opened at $94.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.