Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 456,938 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 456,938 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 17,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 23,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,867,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,006,000 after purchasing an additional 54,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $212,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $186.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

