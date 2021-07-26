Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDUAF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

