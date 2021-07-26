Canon (CAJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. On average, analysts expect Canon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAJ opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38. Canon has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.38.

CAJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

