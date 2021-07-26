Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its target price increased by research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective points to a potential upside of 124.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOEV. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE GOEV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,307. Canoo has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.05 and a quick ratio of 18.05.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $11,894,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $23,635,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

