Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of COF stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

