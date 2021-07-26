Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $59.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $79,072,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Capri by 36,838.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after buying an additional 984,328 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

