Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capstead Mortgage.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

