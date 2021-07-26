Captrust Financial Advisors Has $257,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 202.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in B&G Foods were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in B&G Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.43 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.49.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

