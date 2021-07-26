Captrust Financial Advisors Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3,868.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NSIT opened at $98.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

