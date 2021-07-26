Carbon One Day Trading Volume Tops $237,481.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.0984 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $237,481.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00110967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00132055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,543.30 or 0.99571267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00820753 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,617,573 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

