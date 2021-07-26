Carriage Services (CSV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSV opened at $35.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSV. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $100,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.