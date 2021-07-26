Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.19

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $52.19, with a volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

