CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.86 Million

Analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report sales of $27.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.30 million and the lowest is $26.64 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $106.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $107.93 million, with estimates ranging from $106.16 million to $110.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 3,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,000. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $586.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

