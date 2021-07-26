Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Celestica presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.71.

CLS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 334,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $958.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.43. Celestica has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

