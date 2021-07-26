Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$14.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.41.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CVE stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,659. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.34. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

