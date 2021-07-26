Centaur (CNTR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.87 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00827148 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.