Chardan Capital Trims Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Target Price to $3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ADVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.
Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $231.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 68,046 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.