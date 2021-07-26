Chardan Capital Trims Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Target Price to $3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $231.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 68,046 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

