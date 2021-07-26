Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.13% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.85.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

