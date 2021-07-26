Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.08.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

