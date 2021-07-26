Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 59,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,368,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

CHS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of $777.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

