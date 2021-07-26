China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CBUMY opened at $60.39 on Thursday. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.84.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

