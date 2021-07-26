Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst’s (CHP.UN) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$14.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHP.UN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.13.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

CHP.UN opened at C$14.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 85.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.56. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.94 and a 52 week high of C$14.93.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.