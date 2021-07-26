Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHDN opened at $189.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $124.13 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -325.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.17.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

