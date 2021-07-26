CIBC Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$15.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.70.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$13.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.30%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.