Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,575,262.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,016 shares of company stock valued at $92,422,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

CRM stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.81. 76,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,889. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.38 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $228.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

