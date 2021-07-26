Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $87.72. The stock had a trading volume of 248,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,653,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.91. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.