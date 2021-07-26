Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 59,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,880. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.