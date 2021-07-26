Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $796,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,654,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total value of $8,845,681.36. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,719,756 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $221.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,218. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.03. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $155.63 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

