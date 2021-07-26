Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 5,222 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.22. The company had a trading volume of 186,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.