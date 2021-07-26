Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. 29,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.