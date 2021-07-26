Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,297 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cintas were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $395.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $293.32 and a 52 week high of $395.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

