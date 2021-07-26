Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,032 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 183,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,875,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,254,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,373,000.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $53.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $59.72.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.