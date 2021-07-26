Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,931 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,723,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $301,000.

NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $51.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

