Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $996.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

EBSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

