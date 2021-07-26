Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

XTL stock opened at $99.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $104.91.

