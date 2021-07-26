Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,204 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPXN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,277,000.

Shares of JPXN stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.65.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

