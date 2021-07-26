Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 187,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOAC. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOAC stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

